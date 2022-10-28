Police constable, girlfriend rape ‘friend’ after spiking her drink

Mumbai: Distressed after a fight with her husband, a 31-year-old woman decided to confide in her friends to seek some advice and comfort, little did she realise that her ‘friends’- a police constable from Vasai police station and his girlfriend, would take advantage of her vulnerability and rape her.

The incident took place on September 24, but since the constable, and his girlfriend, identified as Rahul Londhe and Priya Upadhyay had threatened to kill the woman, she sent the complaint to the Vasai-Virar police department by email.

The perpetrators have been booked on Wednesday, confirmed an officer from Nalasopara police station. The officer added that the two spiked the woman’s drink to rape her. “The accused are yet to be arrested,” said the officer.

In her complaint, the woman, the wife of a gymnasium owner, stated that she met Londhe through her husband in 2021.

During the New Year party in December 2021, Londhe introduced the woman to his girlfriend Priya Upadhyay. Thereafter, the couple met her frequently and also invited one another to house parties, where they would eat and drink.

During one such party on September 22, the victim and her husband had a heated argument in the presence of Londhe and Upadhyay. The next day too, the couple fought over the phone and her husband did not return home. She decided to share this with Upadhyay.

“She told me not to worry and asked me to meet them at the Nalasopara station after her job hours,” the woman said in her statement to the police.

On September 24, the woman met the couple at Nalasopara station after which they took her in their Mahindra Xylo vehicle to their flat. The couple then served the woman a chicken dish and brandy. When the woman refused the drink, they held her and made her consume the alcohol.

“The drink was spiked, as after consuming two pegs, I was dizzy,” said the woman. As the woman was under the influence, Upadhyay and Londhe raped her.

After the woman regained her senses, the couple threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

On October 18, the woman told her husband about the incident after which they filed a written complaint about the incident through email.

“We have registered a case and are trying to trace the couple. We have also been trying to track their call data records,” said a police officer.