Navi Mumbai Panvel constable booked for rash driving mishap, one hurt

Panvel City police has booked their own constable on Thursday for rash driving the police jeep after the constable rammed onto a man who was gambling in an open field.

The constable identified as Amol Doiphode, along with his colleague Constable Chandrashekhar Chaudhary were in the police jeep and on their way to a location near Suruchi Hotel as per the instructions of their seniors on Thursday evening at about 5pm. On their way while getting down from Dharmadhikari flyover, they saw few men gambling in an open field near a D.Ed college. The duo decided to take a U turn and go towards the service road of the college.

Seeing the police jeep, the men playing in the field started running haywire. Among the group, one of them came in front of the jeep and while trying to save the person, the jeep went and hot another person who too was running away and then rammed onto the boundary wall of the college, causing damage to the jeep as well as the wall.

The person who was hit was identified as Ashok Shivram Manjule (36), a resident of Lakshmi Vasahat slum area in PAnvel. Both the constables informed about the incident to the police station and took Manjule to Life Line Hospital in an auto rickshaw. Manjule was severely injured in the accident and has received injuries to his head, leg and hand. “We have submitted the accident report to the Head Quarters and the officials will decide on the suspension of the constable involved,” senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray from PAnvel City police station said.

Doiphode has been booked under the sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC.