THANE: A police constable attached to the Thane crime branch and a woman riding pillion with him were killed after a dumper hit their bike. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Vartak Nagar in Thane West. Police constable, woman killed in road crash

The deceased were identified as police constable Sunil Ravat, 45, a resident of Savarkar Nagar, Thane, and Nisha Rampurkar, 40, a resident of Vitawacin Kalwa.

Ravat, who had been living in Savarkar Nagar for the past few years, had recently purchased a new house in the Vasant Vihar area. He had gone out around 11am to register the sale deed for the new house and Rampurkar was assisting him in the process. They were proceeding to Vartak Nagar on the bike when the accident took place.

According to the Vartak Nagar police, a speeding dumper hit their bike from behind near Kores Tower. Both Ravat and the woman were thrown off the bike, and the dumper ran over them, causing serious injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Following the accident, the driver of the dumper fled the scene. The Vartak Nagar police have launched an investigation after registering a case against the driver.

Ravat is survived by his wife, a 17-year-old son, and a 10-year-old daughter. He joined the Thane city police force as a police sepoy in 2014 and was currently serving in the crime branch Unit 5.