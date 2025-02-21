MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Thursday received emails containing a threat to blow up the car of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Police get hoax mail with threat to blow up Eknath Shinde’s car

According to police officers, the threat emails were received at two police stations—Goregaon and JJ Marg—in the early hours of Thursday. Without revealing any information about the email ID, the police said they had begun an investigation after registering an FIR at Goregaon police station.

“The IP address of the sender is being tracked. All angles are being probed,” said a high-ranking officer of the Mumbai police. “The email was just two lines. However, we have taken cognisance and are investigating.” The officer added that Shinde was at present in the capital for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

The police have detained five people, including a 42-year-old Buldhana resident whose mobile phone was used to send the threatening email to the two police stations. Based on the IP address, the Mumbai crime branch managed to locate him, after which the local police were informed and he was taken into custody.

The suspect, a farmer, has denied sending the email. Based on his statement the police have picked up four others from the same village, suspecting their involvement.