Caller threatens to blow up Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car, probe on

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has received anonymous calls threatening to blow up Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's car, news agency PTI reported, citing an unidentified official.
The calls were received on Thursday morning at the Goregaon and J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters.
The caller threatened to blow up Shinde's car with a bomb, the official said.
According to media reports, security around Eknath Shinde has been heightened due to the threat.