Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Caller threatens to blow up Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car, probe on

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 02:39 PM IST

The calls were received on Thursday morning at the Goregaon and J J Marg police stations and at the control room at the state government's headquarters.

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has received anonymous calls threatening to blow up Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's car, news agency PTI reported, citing an unidentified official.

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.(PTI)
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.(PTI)

The calls were received on Thursday morning at the Goregaon and J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters.

The caller threatened to blow up Shinde's car with a bomb, the official said.

According to media reports, security around Eknath Shinde has been heightened due to the threat.

Shinde, along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is in Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's Rekha Gupta as chief minister of the national capital.

Shinde will also attend the meeting of the NDA chief minister at the city's Imperial Hotel.

More details are awaited on the matter.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On