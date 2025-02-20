Caller threatens to blow up Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car, probe on

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has received anonymous calls threatening to blow up Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's car, news agency PTI reported, citing an unidentified official. Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.(PTI)

The calls were received on Thursday morning at the Goregaon and J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters.

The caller threatened to blow up Shinde's car with a bomb, the official said.

According to media reports, security around Eknath Shinde has been heightened due to the threat.

Shinde, along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is in Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's Rekha Gupta as chief minister of the national capital.

Shinde will also attend the meeting of the NDA chief minister at the city's Imperial Hotel.

More details are awaited on the matter.