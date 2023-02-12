Police inaction spurred us on to protest: Uran fisherfolk

Mumbai: After 30 fisherfolk from Uran Koliwada were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for opposing the construction of the Uran Bypass Bridge, fishers said they had sent at least five communiques to the police and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) over the past two months, raising concerns over the project. They even sought an FIR against the CIDCO executive engineer overseeing the project.

Copies of these letters—dated January 12, 13, 14, February 2 and 6— to the Uran and Nhava Sheva police, and to the joint managing director of CIDCO, have been reviewed by HT.

On February 6 (a day before the arrests), the fishers also wrote to the CBD Belapur and Navi Mumbai police informing them of a protest the following day.

“We did not receive any response to the letters, but without hesitation, 30 of our brothers and sisters were locked up in judicial custody even though the police were informed that we will be protesting to save our lands. The Bombay HC had stayed the Uran Bypass project, but the police refused to file an FIR against the CIDCO official responsible for letting the construction continue,” a resident of Uran Koliwada said.

A meeting to discuss rehabilitation and compensation to project affected fisherfolk was held between CIDCO, the Uran police and the affected party on February 1, but could not come to a consensus. Following this, on February 2, over 100 fisherfolk wrote to the Uran police seeking an FIR against Hanumant Nahane, CIDCO executive engineer. “Livelihoods of port-affected and traditional fishermen have not been considered and remedial measures have not been taken by the executive engineer. The village had unanimously resolved to file a criminal case against him,” the letters read.

A similar complaint was received against Nahane by the office of the managing director, CIDCO, on January 14, to which fisherfolk say they have not received any official reply. “The fishermen have not come out in protest on a whim. It has been two months of repeatedly requesting the police for assistance, to no avail. That is why they came out in such large numbers on February 7. The police were informed about the protest. They had no right to arrest anyone,” Nandakumar Pawar, chairman, Maharashtra Small Scale Traditional Fish Worker’s Union, said.

Sunil Chavan, investigating officer, Uran police station, did not respond to requests for comment, while Nahane could not be contacted on Saturday despite efforts.