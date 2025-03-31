Mumbai: The Oshiwara police have launched a manhunt for a doctor, identified as Shenila Sayyid, who allegedly duped an Austrian national of Indian origin of ₹41 lakh before fleeing to Saudi Arabia. A case has been registered against Sayyid for fraudulently convincing the victim, Dumita alias Diya Aluwalia, 27, to invest in her company with the promise of high returns. Police launch manhunt for woman accused of defrauding an NRI of ₹ 41L

According to the FIR, Aluwalia, an author and freelance writer based in Austria, was introduced to Sayyid through her friend Fazal Khan. Khan had informed Aluwalia in April 2023 that he had invested in Sayyid’s company and had received good returns. He also described Sayyid as a doctor by profession.

On April 15, 2023, Aluwalia met Sayyid in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, through Khan. Sayyid presented herself as a doctor and the owner of Joina Creation, a Mumbai-based firm allegedly involved in medical research projects at major city hospitals. She assured Aluwalia that an investment in her medical project would yield ₹2.40 lakh in just four months.

Trusting her friend’s recommendation, Aluwalia agreed to invest. Between April 2023 and January 2025, she transferred a total of ₹41 lakh in multiple transactions. Initially, she received ₹22.56 lakh as returns. However, the payments soon stopped, and Sayyid became unreachable, with her phone switched off. Despite repeated attempts, Aluwalia was unable to recover her principal amount.

Later, Aluwalia discovered through Khan and another acquaintance that Sayyid had solicited investments from multiple individuals, all of whom had ceased receiving their promised returns. Realising the extent of the fraud, Aluwalia approached the Oshiwara police and lodged a complaint.

“Based on her complaint, we have registered a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have initiated an investigation,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.