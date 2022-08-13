Police to summon Ranveer Singh on Aug 22 in nude photoshoot row

Mumbai: A team of the Chembur police on Friday went to serve a notice to actor Ranveer Singh in connection with the FIR registered against him for posting his nude photographs on social media, but the actor was out of town and expected to return on Tuesday. The police said they will visit his residence again on Tuesday and ask him to attend the police station on August 22.

“We went to serve a notice to the actor,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII, Krishna Kant Upadhyay. He said the notice was under section 41A (notice of appearance before police officers) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) for appearing before the investigating officer of the case.

“Our team went to the residence of the actor in Khar to serve the notice, however, the actor was not at home after which it returned. The actor is expected to return on Tuesday so our team will go again. We are asking him to appear before us on August 22. However, I will check with him as well,” said a police officer. The police team spoke to the actor who told them that he will return to Mumbai on Tuesday, the officer added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the actor on July 25 by the Chembur police on the complaint lodged by a resident after the actor posted his nude photos on his Twitter handle on July 21.

The case was registered under sections 292 (dealing with publishing obscene material), 293 (selling obscene objects to a young person) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (publishing sexually explicit material).