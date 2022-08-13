Police to summon Ranveer Singh on Aug 22 in nude photoshoot row
Mumbai: A team of the Chembur police on Friday went to serve a notice to actor Ranveer Singh in connection with the FIR registered against him for posting his nude photographs on social media, but the actor was out of town and expected to return on Tuesday. The police said they will visit his residence again on Tuesday and ask him to attend the police station on August 22.
“We went to serve a notice to the actor,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII, Krishna Kant Upadhyay. He said the notice was under section 41A (notice of appearance before police officers) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) for appearing before the investigating officer of the case.
“Our team went to the residence of the actor in Khar to serve the notice, however, the actor was not at home after which it returned. The actor is expected to return on Tuesday so our team will go again. We are asking him to appear before us on August 22. However, I will check with him as well,” said a police officer. The police team spoke to the actor who told them that he will return to Mumbai on Tuesday, the officer added.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the actor on July 25 by the Chembur police on the complaint lodged by a resident after the actor posted his nude photos on his Twitter handle on July 21.
The case was registered under sections 292 (dealing with publishing obscene material), 293 (selling obscene objects to a young person) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (publishing sexually explicit material).
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
