MUMBAI: The police on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that they are withdrawing the lookout circular issued against Bollywood actor-producer Kamaal R Khan. The LOC, which restricted Khan’s international travel, was issued by the Versova police station after he failed to surrender his licensed gun during the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in the state for Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Police withdraw LOC against actor-producer Kamaal R Khan

The case was registered in March 2024, when Khan was in London for his medical treatment, after he was found unreachable to receive an order issued by the office of the deputy commissioner on April 12 regarding surrender of firearms.

Although Khan coordinated with the authorities later and assured safe storage of his gun at his native place, the police raised questions as they found out that he had not visited that place in the past 20 years.

Thereafter, on May 9, an FIR was registered against Khan for non-compliance of the order under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. An all-India LOC was enforced against him by the Bureau of Immigration based on the request made by the deputy commissioner of police. The LOC was initiated by the Versova police station on May 17, in connection with the bailable offence.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, representing KRK, had argued in court that the LOC is defective, considering no prior sanction from the magistrate was sought, which is a pre-condition for such issuance.

Additional public prosecutor AA Takalkar had opposed any relief to Khan, contending that he was continuously evading the surrender of the firearm owned by him. However, on Wednesday, Takalkar confirmed that Khan has surrendered it and, therefore, they are submitting a statement regarding the deletion of the lookout circular.

A division bench led by justices Revati Mohite Dere and Shivkumar Dige noted the actions taken by the Versova police to delete the lookout circular and directed them to communicate the same to the Bureau of Immigration within two weeks.

The court found it unnecessary to intervene in the matter any further, considering the assurance received from the authorities and, thereafter, disposed of the petition.