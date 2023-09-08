Vote-seeking leaders turn Dahi Handi into political battlefield

Mumbai: The frenzied pursuit of votes ahead of the elections turned the religious festival of ‘Dahi Handi’ into a political crowd-gathering event on Thursday. To woo young voters, leaders across the ruling and opposition alliances undertook a political tour of Dahi Handi sites in Mumbai and adjoining Thane. HT Image

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited 31 mandals, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited seven and Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray stopped by at nine. Speeches at the sites were blatant party propaganda. “The pyramid of the INDIA alliance will collapse, and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break the Dahi Handi of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” said CM Shinde at one site.

Krishna Janmashtami, popularly celebrated as Dahi Handi across Maharashtra, has youngsters called ‘govindas’ form human pyramids to break an earthen pot strung up at a height. This year, with political rivalry touching new highs, Dahi Handi events were organised by the ruling and opposition alliances on a grand scale.

Shinde and Fadnavis used the Dahi Handi platform and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to galvanise thousands of youths at every Dahi Handi site apart from chants related to Lord Krishna. Shinde also brought in a reference to the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya. During his visit to the Dahi Handi at Ghatkopar by BJP MLA Ram Kadam, he suggested that Kadam take his young govindas to Ayodhya the following year to see the Ram temple after its inauguration. In his speech, Shinde also claimed that Hindu festivals were being celebrated on a grand scale since his government took over.

Fadnavis also visited seven Dahi Handis, including those at Borivali, Magathane, Ghatkopar, Tembhi Naka and Thane. Besides charging up youngsters with religious chants like ‘Sanatan dharam ki jai’. “To welcome the govindas, the monsoon has also returned after a big break, and it will benefit the state,” he said at Dahi Handi events.

From the opposition alliance, it was the Shiv Sena (UBT) that tried to compete with the ruling alliance in Dahi Handi events, organising the Nishtha (loyalty) Dahi Handi at Shiv Sena Bhavan. MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited this and nine other Dahi Handis, including those at Girgaon, Byculla, Worli, Vile Parle and the Nishtha Dahi Handi of MP Rajan Vichare at Thane. While answering the BJP’s campaign in his assembly constituency, Worli, about ‘change’ (Parivartan), Aaditya, while terming the campaign “childish”, quipped that it was good that the BJP itself had accepted that there would be a change in power.

While declaring that he did not want to use Dahi Handi as a platform for political statements, Aaditya nevertheless did just that, criticising the money spent by the state government on political banners and posters. “Many parts of Maharashtra are facing drought-like situations and we should talk about that,” he said. “Let’s talk about people’s real problems instead of indulging in such politics.” Aaditya added that much as the BJP might spend big money and constantly politicise non-issues, the people of the state were with the Sena (UBT) and knew how the central government had failed on various fronts, including the China border dispute.

PM Modi supreme Govinda, says Shinde

“The state government has built the pyramid of developmental works to reach new heights,” claimed CM Shinde while speaking at his famous Tembhi Naka Dahi Handi. Stretching the metaphor further, he added: “It does not matter how many INDIA alliances are formed based on hatred of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pyramid of the INDIA alliance will collapse, and only Modi will break the Dahi Handi of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Shinde claimed that leaders of some foreign nations called PM Modi ‘The Boss’.

The CM also tried to woo the thousands of govindas by admiring their courage and announcing sops for them. “Foreign coaches will be appointed to give govindas scientific training so that they do not get injured in Dahi Handi pyramids,” he said. “This year, the state government has also successfully organised the Pro Govinda competition for the first time on MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s initiative.” Shinde said that he had declared a government holiday for Dahi Handi and would ask private offices to also give a holiday next year.

Apart from Tembhi Naka, Shinde visited Dahi handis at Kopri, Uthalsar, Khewra Circle, Sankalp Chowk, Kisannagar, Balkumbh Zakat Naka, Wagle Estate, Mulund, Airoli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Andheri, Borivali, Kandivali, Mira Bhayander and Bhuleshwar Road. In all, he visited 31 mandals.