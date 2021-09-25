Politicising rape incidents for mileage is disgusting, Shiv Sena slams BJP

Days after the Dombivli rape incident came to the fore, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana defended the police force saying it took prompt action without worrying about the political connections of the accused in the case. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece also attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicising the rape cases to gain political mileage and termed such politics as disgusting.

“When the rape cases come to the fore, the political parties make an issue out of it to gain the political mileage. This type of politics is disgusting,” the editorial said. It said that the Opposition must understand the two rape cases, referring to the Saki Naka incident and the Dombivli case where a 15-year-old girl was raped by 32 accused over nine months.

“As soon as the case came to light, the police gave assurance to the girl and got her to file a complaint. The police carried out their duty well and the Dombivli incident is serious... Without worrying about the pressure that the accused are from the powerful background and have strong political connections, the police immediately arrested the accused. Why is the Opposition party (BJP) turning a blind eye and engaging in mudslinging on the government and the police?” the editorial asked.

The editorial further added that had the girl complained earlier the picture would have been different. “The Dombivli victim was subjected to the perverse exploitation for nearly eight months by 32 people. The sexual exploitation started from her acquaintance and the girl remained quiet. Had the girl knocked the doors for justice earlier, the picture would have been different,” the mouthpiece said.

Further slamming the BJP, the editorial questioned the silence of the BJP leaders on the alleged molestation of a woman BJP worker in the BJP corporators office in Borivli and said it shows the double standard of the party. “While the Dombivli case was being investigated, a BJP office-bearer molested a woman party worker in the BJP corporator’s office in Borivli. In this case, all the BJP leaders are keeping quiet and not uttering a word and they, who shed their tears in the cases of Sakinaka and Dombivli, did not shed tears in the case of the Borivli incident. It shows their double standards,” remarked the editorial. As a policy, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP does not comment on Saamana editorials.