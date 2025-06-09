PoP use in Ganesh idols should be conditional: Report

MUMBAI: A report on the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the making of Ganesh idols has recommended conditional use of the material, a topic that has long been a subject of debate. The report, prepared by the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission (RGSAT), a statutory body set up by the state, has recommended the use of PoP idols in large water bodies, provided they are painted with eco-friendly paints. It has also recommended ‘retrievable immersions’, which allows the reuse of PoP. Pune, India - August 31, 2024: An artist doing last touch ups to the Ganesha idol for the upcoming Ganesh Festival at Shukrawar peth in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 31, 2024. (HT photo)

The report, submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on April 29, outlines both short-term and long-term solutions, keeping in mind environmental concerns. The report was submitted on a request by Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra’s minister for cultural affairs in March, seeking clarity on the environmental impact of PoP usage.

The CPCB is expected to submit the report to the Bombay High Court on June 9, ahead of a scheduled hearing. The court had asked the CPCB to clarify its stand on the issue in a case where idol makers have challenged the CPCB guidelines prohibiting the use of PoP in the making of idols and their immersion. The CPCB guidelines instead encourage the manufacture of idols from natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials.

The report notes that PoP remains the primary material used for idol-making. It also notes a growing trend in both the number and size of PoP idols, which is contributing to increasing environmental concerns.

“In light of this, it is essential to promote the use of eco-friendly idols and paints, and encourage immersion in artificial ponds, a practice that has been successfully implemented in several cities over the years,” the report states.

The report states that the immersion of PoP idols painted with eco-friendly colours may be allowed in large water bodies such as the sea and “major flowing rivers”. However, it underscores that these immersion sites must be located away from areas used for drinking water or frequented by animals.

The RGSAT has also suggested an alternative to a complete ban on idol immersion: retrievable immersions. This approach allows authorities or NGOs to recover idols within a few days of immersion, so that they can be sent to recycling units for processing. This method involves crushing, grinding, and re-calcining used PoP from discarded idols to regenerate the material, making it nearly equivalent in quality to virgin PoP.

This would reduce long-term environmental pollution and minimise the need for gypsum mining. Citing both historical and recent research, the report highlights that this approach not only addresses environmental concerns but also supports artisans by providing a sustainable supply of usable PoP, thereby preserving livelihoods and traditional practices.

As a short-term measure, the report recommends promoting eco-friendly strategies. One such approach is encouraging the use of smaller idols that are compatible with environmentally safe disposal methods, such as the ammonium bicarbonate process developed by the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL). While effective, this process requires careful management to prevent toxic residues from contaminating water sources. Its byproducts, like calcium carbonate, can be repurposed for use in bricks or fertilisers.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, “With the ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols still in place, nearly 40% of idol makers have been persuaded by mandals to switch to shadu clay and other eco-friendly alternatives like paper. Many artisans are now shifting towards paper idols, which are more practical than clay for public celebrations. If a decision is delayed on Monday, idol makers will be left with just one and a half months to prepare sarvajanik idols.”