Mumbai: Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, has accepted the resignation of Oswald Cardinal Gracias, who stepped down as Archbishop of Bombay on Saturday at the age of 80. Five years after tendering his resignation, Cardinal Gracias was succeeded by Coadjutor Bishop John Rodrigues, who assumed the role immediately. Rodrigues will be formally inducted during a Eucharistic celebration on February 11, coinciding with the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes at the Cathedral. Pope accepts Cardinal Gracias’s resignation, appoints new Bombay archbishop

The Archbishop of Bombay, appointed directly by the Pope, is chosen after careful consultation within the Church to ensure the most suitable candidate leads the archdiocese. The position carries significant responsibilities, including providing spiritual guidance, community leadership, and advocating for social causes.

A resignation five years in waiting

Explaining the customary practice, Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, noted, “All Archbishops submit their resignations to the Pope in the Vatican upon turning 75. However, given Cardinal Gracias’s continued competence and invaluable experience, the Pope decided not to accept it at that time. Upon turning 80—an age at which all Bishops lose their right to vote in the Council of Cardinals—Cardinal Gracias reminded Rome of his resignation, which was accepted on Saturday.”

Cardinal Gracias’s tenure as Archbishop spanned an impressive 18 years, beginning with his appointment by Pope Benedict XVI in October 2006. He played a significant role on the global stage, including participating in the March 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Cardinal Gracias expressed his gratitude, “As I lay down office as Archbishop, I express my very sincere thanks to all my collaborators in the archdiocese, to auxiliary bishops, priests, religious, lay faithful, and all citizens of Mumbai. I give thanks to God for His special protection, which I always experienced as leader of His church.”

He warmly welcomed his successor, Archbishop John Rodrigues, praising his knowledge, competence, experience, and holiness of life: “All of us are joyful at his homecoming, and we thank God for the gift of his person and leadership.”

A storied legacy

Born on December 24, 1944, in Mahim, Cardinal Gracias was ordained as a priest in 1970. His academic credentials include a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Urbaniana University and a diploma in jurisprudence from the Pontifical Gregorian University. In 2017, Pope Francis granted him the esteemed title of “Lawyer of the Roman Rota.”

The new archbishop

Archbishop John Rodrigues brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Born on August 21, 1967, in Bandra to Stanley and Corinne Rodrigues, he was ordained on April 18, 1998. He pursued advanced studies at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, earning a licentiate in systematic theology. His career includes serving as secretary of the priests’ council from 2010 to 2013 and as auxiliary bishop of Bombay from May 16, 2013, to 2023. He also served as a bishop in Poona for over a year before returning to Bombay on November 30, 2024, as Coadjutor Bishop.

On assuming his new role, Father Barrett remarked, “The Archbishop is the head of the Church of Bombay. He oversees all liturgical matters, appointments of priests, and the administration of institutions and offices within the archdiocese. We assure Archbishop Rodrigues of our continued prayers, affection, and cooperation in his mission.”