Porsche crash: minor's observation home remand, parents' police custody extended

Pune, The Juvenile Justice Board here on Wednesday extended till June 12 the remand of the teenager allegedly involved in a car crash that claimed two lives in the city, while a court elsewhere extended the police custody of his parents.

In a related development, police told the court that a forensic laboratory report had confirmed that blood samples of the mother were used to replace the teenager's samples after the accident.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar here after a Porsche allegedly driven by the 17-year-old rammed into their two-wheeler. The police claimed the juvenile was under the influence of alcohol.

But the JJB granted bail to the teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, a few hours after the incident and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. Following an outcry, the police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent the juvenile to the observation home till June 5.

Police had approached the JJB earlier this week seeking 14-day extension of his remand.

Elsewhere, the sessions court extended the police custody of the teen's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal till June 10 on the police's request. Two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital here were arrested last month for allegedly replacing the minor's blood samples to show that he was not drunk at the time. It is alleged that one of the doctors was in touch with the teen's father. The teen's mother was arrested on the conspiracy charges on June 1. Police on Wednesday produced the parents of the minor, the two doctors and the hospital employee before the court after their police custody got over.

The prosecution told the court that a report of the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that Shivani Agarwal's blood samples were used to replace those of her son's. The court also extended the custody of the doctors and the hospital employee till June 7.

