Bhiwandi porter gets new lease of life on birthday

Bhiwandi: After spending 20 hours under the collapsed Bhiwandi building, Sunil Pisal, a porter, was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday. Incidentally, Pisal turned 26 on Sunday. He was rushed to IGM Hospital for treatment. Thane, India - April, 30, 2023: In the Bhiwandi accident, 25-year-old worker Sunil Pisal, who was stuck for 20 hours, was rescued in the morning ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Sunday, April, 30, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Pisal works with MRK Pvt Ltd and lives with his five-month-pregnant wife Akila Pisal and parents at Phule Nagar in Bhiwandi.

“I am grateful to the NDRF team who rescued me and gave me a new life. I left the house at about 10am for the workplace. I was in the building and working in a warehouse on the ground floor while Sudhakar Gavai was sleeping on the other side. I heard that Gavai is no more,” Pisal told HT.

Pisal was working on the ground floor when the building collapsed around 1 pm. “I faced a very dangerous and horrible situation for 20 hours under the debris. I was crying, screaming for help, but my voice could not reach outside, I was very thirsty,” Pisal said, recounting the horror.

As the clock was ticking away, Pisal said he was losing hope in the darkness. However, his hopes of surviving were rekindled when he first heard the voices of NDRF personnel on Sunday morning. “They told me not to worry and that they are here to help me. Finally, they pulled me out of the debris. I will never forget this horrible incident,” Pisal said, sobbing.