Power outages plague South Mumbai amidst early rains

Mumbai: Persistent power outages continue to disrupt life in south Mumbai. On Thursday, residents from Mazgaon, Bhuleshwar, Tardeo, and Mumbai Central reported prolonged power cuts. In response, MLA Amin Patel and MP Arvind Sawant have both received numerous complaints and addressed the issue with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which attributes the disruptions to rain-related issues.

According to Patel, 23 locations across six wards in south Mumbai are experiencing power outages lasting between 4 to 36 hours. “These are just early rains, and already we are seeing significant power outages. What will happen when the monsoon fully sets in? BEST lacks sufficient manpower to address these issues, compounded by periodic retirements within the undertaking,” Patel told Hindustan Times.

The sources said that they are putting the supply repair vans but the complaints are many. “The outages are due to technical failures from excess electricity demand and the first rains affecting meter boxes,” a BEST official explained.

Local residents are stating that the power outages are causing many issues. Mukund Joshi, a resident of Bhuleshwar, said that the building’s water pumps are not working due to the power outage.

The issue is also becoming political, as Congress and UBT Sena leaders claim that areas that voted for them are allegedly facing power outages. “I have received numerous complaints about 3-4 hour power cuts from people who voted for me,” said Sawant.

The BEST Undertaking has initiated nine separate control rooms, divided into two zones—North and South—for the island city between Colaba and Sion/Mahim areas. There are nearly 40 different helplines and nine WhatsApp numbers created for reporting power supply issues. BEST serves approximately 10.50 lakh power consumers.