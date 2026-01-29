Prabhadevi colony mourns death of flight attendant in Baramati crash

Mumbai: The Century Mills Kamgar MHADA colony in Prabhadevi was enveloped in gloom on Wednesday, with a notice at the entrance announcing the sudden death of 29-year-old Pinky Mali, and mourners thronging the apartment on the 18th floor where she lived with her parents. Pinky Mali with Ajit Pawar

Mali, a cabin crew member with the Kalina-based aviation firm VSR Aviation, was among five people who lost their lives when the chartered aircraft carrying deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar crashed at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning.

Her parents and two siblings first heard about the fatal crash on television around 10.30am.

“Our world collapsed when we heard the news,” said her father Shivkumar Mali.

Pinky Mali had been working as a flight attendant for five years, the family said. She worked with Indian Airlines for three years before joining VSR Aviation, and flew with several political leaders including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, photos of which were stored on her father’s phone.

The 29-year-old shunted frequently between her marital residence in Thane and her parental home in Prabhadevi. She last spoke to her parents on Tuesday night, when she said that she would be going to Baramati with Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, and proceed thereafter to Nanded, her father said.

“Those were her last words,” he rued.

“I have been associated with the NCP for over 30 years, and recently she even made me speak to Ajitdada on the phone,” he noted.

According to the family, this was her fourth trip with Ajit Pawar within a week.

Pinky Mali aspired to help her younger brother Karan enter the aviation field as a pilot while her elder sister works as a nurse at Kokilaben Hospital.

Several political leaders visited the Malis’ residence in Prabhadevi to offer their condolences after the news of her death was announced, including MLC Sunil Shinde, corporator Nishikant Shinde, MLA Mahesh Sawant and former corporator Samadhan Sarvankar.

Her family expressed anguish over lack of communication from the aviation firm where she was employed.

“Their phones have been switched off. We don’t even know where to collect her body,” a visibly shaken family member told Hindustan Times.

Her father questioned the purpose of the inquiry into the fatal crash, saying, “What will an inquiry achieve? Will it bring my daughter back? Even if someone is held accountable, what difference does it make to us now?”

The family was awaiting a call from Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir, who was travelling from Daund to Baramati to help coordinate the transfer of her mortal remains to Mumbai.