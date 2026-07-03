Navi Mumbai: A 23-year-old pregnant woman died along with her unborn child while another expectant mother remains critical after the two developed complications following injections administered at the Rajmata Jijau Municipal Hospital in Airoli. Pregnant woman, unborn child die after injection at NMMC hospital

The deceased, Sonam Karan Dongre, and Richa Mishra received an initial dose of medication via injection at the civic hospital on June 30, and developed complications within minutes of receiving a second dose on July 1, said municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde. “Doctors attempted resuscitation and shifted them to the ICU. Unfortunately, one patient (Dongre) died, while the other (Sharma) is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital and is showing signs of improvement,” Shinde told reporters on Thursday.

The incident has triggered allegations of medical negligence, protests – including by family members of the deceased woman, and a high-level inquiry by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Dr Bhavana Pagare, who works at the civic hospital, has been suspended for alleged lapses in discharge of duties, said Shinde.

The deceased’s husband Karan Dongre said the couple visited the hospital on June 30 for a routine antenatal check-up, as his wife was eight-months pregnant.

“We admitted her to the hospital as per doctors’ advice. But on July 1, between noon and 1 pm, she was administered an injection. She fell unconscious immediately after that,” Dongre alleged.

He claimed relatives were not allowed inside the ward after his wife collapsed and were repeatedly told that such reactions were “normal”.

“We kept requesting doctors to tell us her exact condition or allow us to shift her elsewhere, but they neither gave us clear information nor permitted us to do so for nearly three hours,” he told HT.

Sonam Dongre was later shifted to the NMMC Public Hospital in Vashi, where she was declared dead within an hour of arrival. Distraught family members refused to accept the body for several hours, insisting on an independent post-mortem. Accepting the demand, the civic body sent Sonam’s body to the JJ Hospital for post-mortem. The family has sought registration of a double-murder case against the doctors concerned.

The other woman, Richa Mishra, was also admitted to the civic hospital on June 30 and developed complications after receiving a second injection dose on July 1, civic officials said.

Her family members said she was stable and undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital and that they had lodged a police complaint alleging negligence in the treatment provided at the civic hospital.

The high-level inquiry committee constituted to probe the incident is headed by the Thane district civil surgeon, and includes experts from JJ Hospital, the Navi Mumbai Gynaecological Society and the NMMC. It will examine whether treatment protocols were followed, whether there was an overdose, lapses in patient handling and referral, or whether the adverse reaction was linked to the medicine itself.

“The committee has been directed to submit its report within 15 days. Samples of the injection have been sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for testing and the entire batch has been withdrawn from use across all municipal hospitals as a precautionary measure,” the NMMC commissioner told reporters.

According to the commissioner, preliminary scrutiny had shown that the injections were not past their expiry dates, and were valid till January-March 2027.

Mayor Sujata Patil, who visited Mishra at Fortis Hospital, said no one responsible for endangering patients’ lives would be spared and ordered immediate suspension of those found prima facie guilty.

The incident triggered protests by NCP, MNS and Shiv Sena workers, demanding strict action, compensation for the bereaved family and an audit of the civic health department. MNS workers led by Navi Mumbai chief Gajanan Kale also staged a shirtless protest inside the commissioner’s office.

Kale claimed that Pratiksha Uday Khandekar, 32, had died under similar circumstances at the same hospital in March after being administered the same “Dexa” injection during pregnancy. He urged investigators to examine any possible link. Families involved in earlier alleged medical negligence cases at NMMC hospitals also joined the protests.