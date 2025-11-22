Present data backing claims of ‘arbitrary’ toll on heavy vehicles: HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed a petitioner challenging toll collection from heavy vehicles at Mumbai’s five entry points to furnish key financial data to support his claims of ‘arbitrary levy’. Bombay High Court (HT Photo)

Advocate Pravin Wategaonkar, a resident of Mumbai, filed a petition with the high court on September 30, challenging the extension granted to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to continue collecting tolls from heavy vehicles while entering the city. The petition highlights that only heavy vehicles entering the city through Dahisar, LBS Road–Mulund, Eastern Express Highway–Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi are currently charged. Light motor vehicles, which earlier paid ₹45– ₹75, have been exempt from toll since October 2024.

The PIL alleges that continued toll collection from heavy vehicles is “mala fide, arbitrary and illegal” as there is no clarity on the total toll amount originally authorised for recovery, in lieu of constructing flyovers and maintaining key arterial roads, including the eastern and western express highways, the Sion–Panvel highway and LBS Marg.

Wategaonkar also claimed that the MSRDC has not provided any copy of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreements regarding the construction of flyovers and maintenance of the arterial roads, and the total capital outlay for the same.

In his petition, he sought an inquiry into the legality and propriety of the original 2002 notification that empowered toll collection, as well as a June 2025 government resolution extending toll recovery from heavy vehicles until September 17, 2029, to compensate for the loss of revenue resulting from toll exemption on light motor vehicles.

During the hearing on Friday, a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad questioned the petitioner’s lack of evidence supporting his claims. “Why should the court examine the legality without data? Do more research and come back,” the judges said, adjourning the matter to December.