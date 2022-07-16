Prices of vegetables to rise if rain doesn’t subside, claim Navi Mumbai’s APMC traders
The price of vegetables is likely to increase in the coming days if the rain fails to subside. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) traders claimed that due to the heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has gone down and so has the number of people visiting the market. As on Friday, there was only an increase in the prices of leafy vegetables.
“Owing to rain and traffic, the buyers are not able to reach the APMC market. The wastage of the vegetables is not huge as the supply itself has gone down. Had the supply remained the same as 10 days ago, there would have been a huge wastage as well as price rise by now. The rates of the leafy vegetables have gone up by around 20%,” Kailas Tajne, a vegetable trader, said.
The reason behind the supply going down is the heavy rains. “In some cases, the farmers have even incurred losses. Due to delayed transportation, the vegetables go stale. If this continues, the price might increase for all the vegetables in the coming days,” Ramdas Palve, another vegetable trader from the APMC market, said.
Till July 8, there used to be around 700 trucks and tempos carrying vegetables. Now, around 500 vehicles are coming. “Due to heavy rains, the buyers are unable to reach the market. Hence, along with the supply, even the demand has decreased,” Palve added.
“During monsoons, the leafy vegetables have more dirt and need more cleaning than usual. Along with that, since the rates have now increased, we would rather not purchase them till the prices reduce,” Aisha Khan, a resident of Nerul, said.
-
Dirty water from dumping ground in Ambernath affecting paddy fields, claim villagers
Most of the paddy fields from Jambhul, Ambivli (Chon) and Vasat villages are affected by the dirty water entering the fields from the nearby dumping ground used by the Ambernath Municipal Council. The villagers had complained to AMC earlier this month, asking to divert the water flow from the dumping ground. However, there was no action taken, the villagers claimed. The dumping ground is located on the boundary of Jambhul village.
-
Around 800 trees to be cut to expand golf course in Kharghar
Social activists are once again worried about the massive damage likely to be caused to the environment following a notice issued by CIDCO seeking suggestions and objections to cut around 800 trees for its golf course expansion project. CIDCO is undertaking expansion of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course from the existing nine holes to an 18-hole facility equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities of international standards.
-
APMC traders go on one-day strike to protest against GST rates, plastic ban
Traders at the wholesale grains and spices markets of APMC went on a token one-day strike on Saturday to protest against the recent rationalisation of GST rates and issues thereof including levying of GST on unbranded package food items that were excluded earlier. Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade, said, “The government has levied then.“ Though the levy is 5%, there will be a cumulative effect of 8-10%, he claimed.
-
Back from the war yet battling for a seat
It's been almost seven months since Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine returned to India, however, they are yet to find a seat for themselves in their homeland. Owing to the war that tore Ukraine apart, around 20,000 Indian students left their medical studies midway. This frustration led to around 250 students staging a protest outside the National Medical Commission in Delhi.
-
Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi's Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday. Five people were killed and nine others were injured after a portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village near Alipur on Friday afternoon, police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics