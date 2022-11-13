Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Priest’ and his cronies stop man on road, dupe him of 18L

Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Mumbai: Three people, including a priest, were booked for duping an 18-year-old worker of a diamond jewellery manufacturing firm of around ₹18 lakh

ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai: Three people, including a priest, were booked for duping an 18-year-old worker of a diamond jewellery manufacturing firm of around 18 lakh.

According to the Pydhonie police, the complainant is a Mulund resident who owns his firm at Abdul Rehman Street in South Mumbai and has 18 workers.

On Thursday, the complainant sent one of his employees, Krishna Mayati, with a bag carrying diamond ornaments worth 17.85 lakh to a Pydhonie unit for laser soldering of the ornaments.

When Mayati was on his way to Pydhonie, at YM Road a priest in his early 50s approached him and said that he wanted to perform a puja and sought 5 to buy flowers. Mayati refused to give him any money, the FIR stated.

A second person then came there and convinced Mayati to visit the nearby BB Jaan Street to fetch some flowers for the priest. There, a third person in his early 40s joined them and told Mayati that whatever the priest says, happens in real life.

After scaring him emotionally, one of the three took Mayati’s bag from his hand and asked him to make five small rounds on the road. While Mayati was busy making rounds from one end to another, the three fled.

When Mayati discovered that the three escaped with his bag, he realised that he was cheated and then approached his employer and explained to him the entire sequence of events, a police officer from Pydhonie police station said.

On his employer’s complaint, the Pydhonie police registered a cheating case and are looking for the three accused. Police are also checking the CCTV footage installed in the area.

