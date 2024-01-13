Prime Minister inaugurates Surya Dam, bringing relief to Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar residents

MUMBAI: On January 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Surya Dam project, bringing good news to the 30 lakh residents of the extended western suburbs in Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar. The first phase of the project will make 185 million litres per day (MLD) of water available to the residents of Vasai and Virar. HT Image

Authorities have already initiated the supply of 85 MLD of water since November last year to the 14 lakh people under the jurisdiction of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, providing much-needed relief to local residents. The Surya Regional Bulk Drinking Water Supply Scheme aims to deliver treated bulk water to VVMC, MBMC, and 44 villages in the Palghar district.

“With an overall physical progress of about 88%, the Surya Regional Bulk Drinking Water Supply Scheme can be commissioned by the designated corporations in 2024. Upon completion, this scheme aspires to facilitate the overall water demand of 14 lakh people residing in the VVMC region and the 44 villages in Palghar district, in addition to serving about 16 lakh people in the MBMC region,” said officials from MMRDA overseeing the project.

The second phase of the project will extend the water supply to the MBMC area, and the overall completion of the scheme is expected to address the water needs of a significant population in the region.

On the other hand, a VVMC official said that the water supply will be irregular till it becomes stable. They are testing the supply and gradually the supply will increase. Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur said, “Due to the inauguration, the problems of lakhs of citizens have been solved. Due to the project, 403 MLD of water will be supplied to Vasai-Virar towns and nearby villages and Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation through MMRDA in the long run. Currently, VVMC needs 372 MLD water out of which 230 MLD water is currently available to the Municipal Corporation.”

The project, developed at a total expenditure exceeding ₹1975 crore, commenced in 2017. The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme will deliver 403 MLD of water daily, featuring two pumping stations at Kawadas and Surya Nagar.

Under the scheme, raw water will be lifted from the Kawdas pick-up located downstream of Surya dam and will be purified in the water treatment plant. Following purification, the treated water will be transported through a gravity-fed underground pipeline spanning 80.71 kilometer. The water will be directed to the master balancing reservoir located at Kashid Kopar Hill for the VVMC and to the master balancing reservoir situated on the hill of Chene village along Ghodbunder road for MBMC.