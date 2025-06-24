Probe charges against assistant commissioner: HC tells TMC

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has ordered Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to consider initiating departmental and criminal proceedings against the assistant commissioner of Diva division after a petitioner alleged before the court that he was protecting illegal constructions by charging ₹200 per square feet from builders who were putting up brazenly unauthorised structures in Mumbra and Diva divisions. Thane, India, January ,07, 2015:The number of illegal constructions in Kalwa was reported more than Mumbra last year. Record of action taken against illegal constructions in 2014 ,India, January,07,2015 (Photo By Praful Gangurde)

The division bench of justice GS Kulkarni and justice Arif Doctor has also directed the Thane civic chief to submit a report in three weeks, disclosing action taken against the assistant commissioner, Faruk Shaikh.

The judges passed the order after noticing allegations made by a petitioner, Feroz Badruddin Khan, who has filed a petition complaining about seven illegal buildings in Mumbra. In his petition, Khan specifically claimed that the assistant municipal commissioner “was privy to an unauthorised construction of 13 illegal buildings”, and that the civic official was charging ₹200 per square feet for unauthorised constructions.

The judges said that as a constitutional court, they cannot overlook such serious statements made on oath and ordered the TMC commissioner to undertake a preliminary inquiry into the allegations and consider initiating criminal proceedings, “for the reason that such allegation against the officer and his accomplice prima facie amounts to an allegation of an offence being committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 or other relevant laws.”

During the course of hearing, TMC also informed the court that they have completely demolished 10 of the 17 illegal buildings constructed on agricultural lands belonging to a widow, Subhadra Takle, pursuant to earlier court orders. They added that two of the remaining buildings have been demolished to the extent of 80% and remaining five were partially demolished and the work of demolition was going on.

However, on Monday, a huge mob gathered at the site, known locally as Khan Compound, and took to the streets to protest against the TMC’s ongoing demolition drive.

As JCB machines arrived at the site for the demolition, angry residents raised strong objections. Heated arguments erupted between TMC officials and the locals. To control the tense situation, a large police force was deployed in the area. The crowd, however, dispersed after an hour.