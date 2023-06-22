Mumbai: Project Mumbai, a non-profit organisation is celebrating June and July as Men’s mental health month to raise awareness about the risks of ignoring mental health issues and the stigma around it. Mental health workshop for men in city

Statistics from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) shows that 9% of the male population in India experience daily symptoms of depression and anxiety, but 1 in 3 men take medications, and 1 in 4 men spoke to a medical professional. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - CDC)

Project Mumbai will start with a series of online discussions with medical and mental health experts, which can be attended free of cost by citizens. The first session will take place on June 23 by Dr Kersi Chavda and Dr Swapnil Pange and many others.

Details are available on the project Mumbai website www.projectmumbai.org.

Those interested can also join the live session on YouTube @projectmumbai6917 You can directly ask your questions in the chat section of the app or directly message them on their Instagram page @project_mumbai.

Citizens in need of counselling can reach out to Project Mumbai’s toll-free mental health helpline 1800-102-4040.

