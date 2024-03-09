Projects with public parking lots to get additional 1.0 FSI

Mumbai: The state urban development department has amended the Development Control Promotional Regulation (DCPR), granting an additional 1.0 floor space index (FSI) to redevelopment projects that include multi-storey public parking lots. Mumbai, India - November 05, 2022: Vehicles parked inside MCGM Parking Lot, at Tokershi Jivraj Road, Sewri, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 05, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

FSI represents the ratio of the total built-up area allowed on a plot to the area of the plot itself.

Issued on March 6 by the urban development department, the notification regarding the amendment states that regulation 33(7) of the DCPR provides for reconstruction or redevelopment of old buildings, while regulation 33(18) provides for development of multi-storey public parking lots and imposes a cap on the total permissible FSI including the incentive FSI depending on the plot size.

“In case of proposals for redevelopment on municipal owned/ tenanted/ leasehold plots under regulation 33(7) with combination of regulation 33(18), an additional 1.0 FSI shall be allowed over and above the maximum permissible FSI. This will be applicable to projects wherein the commencement certificate is obtained within five years from the date the notification,” the notification states.

Redevelopment projects with multi-stories public parking lots were earlier allowed an FSI of 4.0, which has now been hiked to 5.0.

“The amendment will incentivise developers to propose public parking lots in the island city, which will ease the traffic situation,” said a senior BMC officer, noting that there was severe shortage of parking space in many areas in the city and BEST buses found it difficult to negotiate turns due to vehicles parked on roads.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) had earlier written to the urban development department regarding ambiguities in the proposed provision and urged the government to issue a corrigendum.

Manoj Daisaria, past president of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners’ Association welcomed the decision. “This will certainly make provision for public parking lots in the island city,” he said.