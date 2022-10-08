Prominent medical teacher Dr OP Kapoor dies at 90

Mumbai: Prominent medical teacher and physician Dr OP Kapoor died at the age of 90 at his Malabar Hill residence on October 7.

According to his family, while Covid-19 pandemic restricted his movements and did not allow him to take lectures, he started his lecture series on YouTube channel, which now has 6.16k followers.

“He underwent bypass surgery. But nothing could stop his enthusiasm from delivering lectures. He once said that he will teach till his last breath, and eleven days before, he gave his last lecture via YouTube. He was visibly ill but still managed to record the lecture,” said Dr Shashi Kapoor, his son and ophthalmologist.

Dr VS Pingle, president, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Maharashtra who has attended several lectures of Dr Kapoor said, “He was an excellent clinician and teacher. We are blessed that we could learn from him,” he said.

Talking about Dr Kapoor, Dr Pingle quoted an incident where a Dubai citizen had pain in the abdomen and had visited many doctors. “The patient travelled across the world looking for a diagnosis before meeting Dr Kapoor. He asked the patient only one question whether he had the habit of biting nails. The patient and we were shocked. He was observing the patient from head to toe and he observed his nail-biting habit which was related to his stomach pain,” said Dr Pingle.

Dr Vivek Sheth (64), alumni of Grant Medical College (GMC) and JJ Hospital and a student of Dr Kapoor said he has been a witness to Dr Kapoor’s excellent diagnosis skills. “I have a rare liver enzyme deficiency which he simply diagnosed by looking at me. I was born with it but did not know as it was never diagnosed till the time, I joined GMC as a medical student. He saw me in the lecture room and instantly gave the diagnosis which was later confirmed after two months of undergoing diagnostic tests,” he said. Sheth said Dr Kapoor was the most honest doctor he ever met.

“When I started the clinic in my village near Mahad, he said I should not do anything that will make it difficult to sleep at night and if I follow this, I will be a good doctor. He emphasised taking medical history for a good diagnosis. He took lectures after 8 pm till midnight but medical students and doctors still attended them,” said Dr Sheth.

Dr Pingle said Dr Kapoor will be known for being so energetic. “Even at this age, he never stopped teaching. His enthusiasm and energy is unmatched and something we all should learn,” he said.

Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of Sir JJ Group of Hospital said the hospital is planning a condolence meeting at the hospital on October 12. “He used to teach at the Grant Medical College (GMC) and Sir JJ hospital. He retired in 1986, but continued taking lectures at Birla Matoshree and students not just from GMC, but all medical colleges would attend. He was a very popular teacher as he made it interesting and entertaining. It helped students retain whatever was taught,” she said.