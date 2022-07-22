Prompt action helps jeweller recover ₹97,000 debited by fraudster
Mumbai: A 70-year-old jeweller from Breach Candy got back ₹97,000 that a cyber fraudster had illegally withdrawn from his bank account on Wednesday. Jeweller Vijay Natwarlal Shah, who lives near Breach Candy hospital, wanted to get his air cooler repaired so he searched for the brand’s customer care number on the internet.
Soon after, he got a call from a man, who posed as an engineer attached to an air cooler manufacturer, and informed him that they also provide repair services, said a police officer.
The fraudster then informed the senior citizen that he requires details and made the complainant install the “team viewer” app.
The 70-year-old then filled in his details, including details of his credit card, and deposited a token amount of ₹10, as directed by the accused.
As the complainant continued to follow instructions given by the unknown person, ₹97,000 was debited from his credit card, said assistant police inspector Vikas Shinde of the Gamdevi police station.
Noticing this, the complainant immediately reported the fraud to the Gamdevi police.
The cyber unit of the police station responded promptly and found out that the amount was deposited in a Paytm account.
By the time the police contacted the concerned person in Paytm, the fraudster had transferred the money to an account in Axis bank.
The police then quickly sent a letter to the private lender and also informed its nodal officer in the payments section about the fraud and got the amount blocked in the Axis Bank account, Shinde added.
He said the process is on to get the amount reverted to the complainant’s bank account.
“We have registered a case against the unknown person and are trying to track him down using the call data records,” said police inspector Sachin Jadhav of the Gamdevi police station.
U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj. “In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
State removes restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
The Maharashtra government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. The decisions were taken at a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for the festival, at Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Thursday.
