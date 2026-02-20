Mumbai: The metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is set to expand further, with an additional 18-km corridor proposed as an extension of Metro Line 12. A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared for the new stretch, to be called Metro-12A. Proposed 18km-long Metro 12A to improve connectivity in Kalyan-Dombivli

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed that Metro-12A will run from Manpada in Kalyan to Khutari village in Taloja. The 18.4-km elevated corridor will improve connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli and the trans-harbour areas of Navi Mumbai.

According to officials, the new corridor is likely to pass via Kalyan-Shilphata Road and National Highway 48 before merging with Metro Line 12 near Taloja. The corridor might share common tracks and stations with the proposed Metro-14 from Katai Naka to Kalyan Phata. “A detailed project report is prepared from Manpada to Khutari Village in Taloja for Metro-12A. A spur line (a short branching out of the main route) could connect the corridor to the Thane Bullet Train station as well,” said an official from MMRDA.

The Line 12A corridor is likely to have 10 to 12 elevated stations. MMRDA officials said the project will strengthen the metro network in the congested eastern belt of the MMR, where commuters remain heavily dependent on suburban local trains. “This extension of Metro 12 will help the public take alternate routes as it (the corridor) has been proposed to have an intersection with Metro Line 14 and Metro Line 5,” said a transport expert.

The project cost estimates for Line 12A will include civil, electrical, signaling and telecommunication works, rolling stock, etc. Since the corridor will be elevated, land acquisition and rehabilitation issues are expected to be minimal.

Earlier this week, the MMRDA presented its ₹48,000 crore budget for 2026–27, with nearly 75% allocated to metro rail and infrastructure projects. Provisions have been made for both Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja) and Line 14 (Kanjurmarg–Badlapur). While work on Line 12 is at a much advanced stage, initial construction has begun on Line 14, which is expected to be the longest metro corridor in the MMR at a length of 45km