Provide security to Bhandara gang-rape victim, deputy chairperson directs state

Mumbai: Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the state government to provide security to the victim of the Bhandara gang-rape. Gorhe also directed the state to ensure that the victim gets free medical treatment.

The directives were issued in the legislative council after legislators from the opposition parties raised issues faced by the gang-rape victim. The immediate concern of the legislators was that the victim stays alone and hence, they demanded security for her.

Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande alleged that the police refused to take her FIR on the first day of the incident and demanded action against guilty police officials.

After a heated exchange between opposition leaders and ruling benches, Gorhe said, a debate on the issue will be taken up for discussion next week. The discussions also led to interruptions of the house proceedings twice.

A 36-year-old woman was gang-raped at least on two occasions in Gondia and Bhandara districts on July 30 and August 2. The perpetrators also brutalised her, causing serious internal injuries to her private parts.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has set up a special investigation unit (SIT) headed by Ragasudha R, a woman IPS officer deployed as a commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Jalna.

“Make sure the victim will get adequate security from the local police and her medical expenses of the surgeries should be borne by the state government as all the surgical procedures are not free,” Gorhe said in the upper House.

“Why is she not getting benefit under the Manodhairya scheme, meant for rape victims and resolve the issues if the allegations are true,” she added.

Gorhe issued the directives following a claim made by Kayande that the victim did not get benefit under the Manodhairya scheme because she doesn’t have Aadhaar and PAN cards.