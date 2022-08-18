Provide security to Bhandara gang-rape victim, deputy chairperson directs state
Mumbai: Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the state government to provide security to the victim of the Bhandara gang-rape
Mumbai: Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the state government to provide security to the victim of the Bhandara gang-rape. Gorhe also directed the state to ensure that the victim gets free medical treatment.
The directives were issued in the legislative council after legislators from the opposition parties raised issues faced by the gang-rape victim. The immediate concern of the legislators was that the victim stays alone and hence, they demanded security for her.
Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande alleged that the police refused to take her FIR on the first day of the incident and demanded action against guilty police officials.
After a heated exchange between opposition leaders and ruling benches, Gorhe said, a debate on the issue will be taken up for discussion next week. The discussions also led to interruptions of the house proceedings twice.
A 36-year-old woman was gang-raped at least on two occasions in Gondia and Bhandara districts on July 30 and August 2. The perpetrators also brutalised her, causing serious internal injuries to her private parts.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde has set up a special investigation unit (SIT) headed by Ragasudha R, a woman IPS officer deployed as a commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Jalna.
“Make sure the victim will get adequate security from the local police and her medical expenses of the surgeries should be borne by the state government as all the surgical procedures are not free,” Gorhe said in the upper House.
“Why is she not getting benefit under the Manodhairya scheme, meant for rape victims and resolve the issues if the allegations are true,” she added.
Gorhe issued the directives following a claim made by Kayande that the victim did not get benefit under the Manodhairya scheme because she doesn’t have Aadhaar and PAN cards.
-
Minor girl gang-raped by three men in Virar
Palghar: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Thursday in Virar, according to police officials. The minor had stepped out of her home to get her mobile phone repaired when her female 'friend', invited her to an isolated spot and then she called her three male friends, who raped and molested her. The police have arrested three accused in the case, including the female accomplice, while one accused is absconding.
-
CBI opposes Maiank Mehta’s foreign travel, says his role in PNB fraud yet to be ascertained
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday told the Bombay high court that Maiank Mehta, brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, should not be allowed to travel abroad as it was yet to find out his role in the Punjab National Bank fraud. A single-judge bench of justice P D Naik was hearing an application filed by the CBI opposing the special Enforcement Directorate court's order permitting Mehta to travel to Hong Kong.
-
Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food
A woman from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai has reportedly filed a complaint against one of the city's famous restaurants after allegedly finding a worm in the food Rani ordered. According to reports published by some media outlets, Ms Rani, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai, had visited Vasantha Bhavant at a mall and ordered 'chhola puri'. When she received the order, she noticed a worm crawling in her food.
-
‘Vidhwaa vilaap’: JDU leader's take on BJP allegations of jungle raj in Bihar
Recent political developments in Bihar have left many stunned and fuming, while others have rejoiced over the realignments. As Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and renewed his alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, both camps are engaged in frequent war of words and attacking each in all means possible. 'Vidhwaa Vilaap' Kumar's close aide and Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh is also not far behind.
-
Bengaluru woman's tweet on why she was denied a house is viral
A woman hunting for houses in Bengaluru faced rejection by homeowners because of her religious beliefs. The woman, called Haifa, shared snippets of her interaction with house owners on social media, in which they deny giving her the house after learning of her faith. In one of the interactions, Haifa is asked for her name and then told “Property is available but owner wants a Hindu family.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics