PT teacher held for molesting 12-year-old student

ByVinay Dalvi
Jan 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST

MUMBAI: A PT instructor in Dadar was arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old student during wrestling practice at school.

MUMBAI: A Physical Training (PT) instructor at a well-known school in Dadar has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old student earlier this week when she stayed back on campus to practice for a wrestling match.

PT teacher held for molesting 12-year-old student
PT teacher held for molesting 12-year-old student

According to the police, the 38-year-old PT instructor is a Cuffe-Parade resident. Earlier this week, when the girl was practicing for a wrestling match in her classroom after school hours, he took advantage of her being alone and entered the classroom. He then locked the door and touched the girl inappropriately.

The girl later confided in her mother, who reported the matter to the police on Friday. A first information report (FIR) was registered the same day and the accused was taken in custody.

“We registered a case against the teacher on the girls’ parents’ complaint and have arrested him under section 74 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said a police officer.

