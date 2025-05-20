Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Pune: Bike-borne assailants open fire outside Shiv Sena yuva district head's office

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 20, 2025 10:00 AM IST

While the motive remains unclear, the police have launched a probe and are examining multiple angles.

Tension prevailed in the Ganpati Matha area of Pune late Monday night after unidentified individuals opened fire at a car parked outside the office of Shiv Sena Yuva district head Nilesh Ghare.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm when two men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them fired at the parked vehicle before both of them fled the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident.

While the motive remains unclear, the police have launched a probe and are examining multiple angles. Senior officials visited the site and reviewed CCTV footage from nearby establishments. A search operation is underway to trace the suspects.

“We are probing the matter from all angles and soon will be able to catch suspects,” a senior police officer said.

