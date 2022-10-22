Rahul Gandhi to walk 382-km in 14 days in Maharashtra from Nov 7; Pawar and Thackeray to join him

The plan for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra has been finalized. Starting November 7, the senior Congress leader will walk around a total 382-km in 14 days. His ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will pass through five districts and he will also address two public meetings.

Congress leaders claim that senior leaders from other parties such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray are likely to join him during the march.

“Pawar saheb will be joining the yatra in Nanded on November 9,” said a senior Congress leader. Uddhav ji has also agreed to join the yatra but his schedule is not finalized yet,” he said, adding that Aaditya Thackeray will also join Rahul ji for the march. However, there is no confirmation from NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) about their top leaders participating in the Yatra yet.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders recently met the NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to invite them to join the march.

Rahul will hold two rallies in the state, the first one would be in Nanded city from where he is entering in Maharashtra and another one at Shegaon, Buldhana before leaving the state. The Nanded rally will be held on November 9 in which Pawar is also likely to participate, the Congress leader said.

“We are planning to make both the rallies a big event. For the Nanded city rally we are targeting to gather a crowd of around one lakh but the Shegaon rally will be much bigger. The target for that rally is around 5 lakh,” said a Congress insider.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter the state in Deglur (Nanded) on November 7 and will remain in the district for four days. On November 11, it will enter Hingoli and after covering the district for the next four days, it will be in Washim district for two days, Akola for three days and Buldhana for three days till November 20 before leaving for Madhya Pradesh.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, Rahul will walk more than 3,500-km to reach Kashmir. He has already covered Kerala, Karnataka and is in Andhra Pradesh at present. After covering Telangana, he will come to Maharashtra.

