Raigad police counsel drivers to curb picnic bus accidents

Navi Mumbai Two school students had died, while 48 other injured when a luxury bus carrying a Chembur-based coaching students overturned near Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in the Raigad district in the second week of December. This was the second accident to take place.

In the first week of December, four teachers were injured near Lonavala after their bus veered off the road and slid down the 200ft gorge. Miraculously, the 27 students on board escaped unhurt. The picnic was arranged by a private coaching class based out of Pen in Raigad.

The two accidents have forced the Raigad police to make school bus drivers aware of the safety norms. Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge has asked the officials to speak to the drivers on the highway and parking spots and also tell them about the accidents that have taken place in the past.

“Raigad is a favourite picnic spot for most schools in Mumbai and suburbs. Imagica adventure park, Matheran, Raigad fort being on top of the list. Even when one has to go to other spots in Lonavala, Pune or even Goa, one has to go via Raigad and hence all the picnic buses pass through our area. In order to avoid mishaps, we have taken few initiatives on our level,” Gharge said.

Gharge has asked every police station in Raigad district to visit parking lots of the picnic spots and meet the drivers. The officials have been told to distribute pamphlets specially designed for this initiative which talks about the dos and don’ts.

“The officers explain the drivers about the accidents reported in last two years and the reason behind the accident in order to caution them. The officers also check the license of the drivers and the fitness of the bus,” Gharge added.

Gharge has also written to the education department and requested them to inform all the schools to take special care while choosing tours and travel for picnic and to make the driver aware about traffic rules and safety.

“It’s difficult for us to get in touch with each school in and outside Raigad and hence we wrote to the education department directly who will in turn inform all the schools in the state. It is the responsibility of the school to choose the right bus and the driver,” Gharge said.

According to Gharge, at least four to five school buses pass through Raigad for picnics. The police will also make picnic buses stop aside for 10 minutes and talk to the drivers about the safety and check their fitness and other documents.

Pali, Alibag, Kashid, Murud, Diveagar in Shrivardhan are some of the other sought after picnic spots wherein buses with school going or tuition going students are found.

“At the expressway, around 36 km of the stretch falls under Raigad district and the maximum number of accidents that happen on this stretch are on Pune to Mumbai route,” Gharge added.

“Bus drivers were counselled by Raigad police right from the next day of the accident. The police stop the bus, wish the children a safe journey and tell the drivers that the lives of these students are in his hands. The drivers are made to realise about the seriousness of their responsibility. It is a very good initiative. Even we had issued a circular and sent it across to all tour operators on safety issues. These days, the schools are more vigilant and thoroughly check the documents of the bus and the driver before hiring,” chairman of educational tour operator of India, Anil Garg, said.