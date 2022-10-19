Railway track fatalities increased in 2021

Accidental deaths on railway tracks increased from 452 in 2020 to 733 in 2021, according to the data released by the Praja Foundation on Tuesday. The data also showed that accidental deaths were lower as compared to 2019, owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

The injuries to commuters on railway tracks have also increased from 473 in 2020 to 589 in 2021. However, the figure is less than the pre-pandemic period.

Railways and the Government Railway Police have attributed this to a host of safety measures and patrolling. Activists, however, maintain that the cause of deaths and crime on railway lines is due to the illegal entry points.

“Railways should put up fences between tracks connecting two platforms to bring down the number of track-crossing and do more experiments like closed doors of local trains to minimise the problem of overcrowding and people falling off running trains,” said Shakil Ahmed, a railway activist.

The data showed that Borivali and Kurla stations reported maximum number of deaths compared to other railway stations across the city.

Meanwhile, theft and robbery were the highest recorded crimes in GRP jurisdiction in 2021. Thefts were 3,291 while robbery cases were 354 out of 3,789 total number of IPC cases registered by the GRP.

The report also revealed that the vacancies in the Mumbai Police stood at 28 per cent in 2021, a six per cent increase from 2018. Out of these, 18 per cent vacancies are for the post of police inspectors and sub inspectors who form the backbone of the policing in any city.