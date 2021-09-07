Railways to build deck connecting CSMT to Crawford Market in Mumbai

Passengers de-boarding at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in the future will directly be able to go to Crawford Market. This would be made possible as the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) will construct a passenger deck connecting the suburban platforms towards Crawford Market and outstation train platforms of the terminus.

Currently, passengers have to de-board at CSMT and walk to the market or get down at Masjid Bunder railway station and take a cab.

The plan is a part of CSMT’s redevelopment project that is being undertaken by IRSDC. Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve held a review meeting of officials from Central Railway (CR), IRSDC, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Mumbai Port Trust on Tuesday.

“The meeting was positive and all the agencies involved have agreed to plan and work on the redevelopment of the terminus,” said Danve.

Further, a multi-model hub for interchange at metro and harbour railway at P D’Mello entrance of the station and extension of the eastern freeway is also being planned.

“An interchange hub of metro, harbour railway and eastern freeway is being planned and the discussions regarding the same took place with multiple agencies,” said Anil Kumar Lahori, general manager, CR.

Danve has asked all the authorities to coordinate and arrive at a consensus in a month on the development work of the project.

CSMT’s redevelopment will be undertaken through the public private partnership (PPP) model at a cost of ₹1,642 crore. It is likely to start from December and is expected to be completed by 2025.

The redevelopment plan will involve construction of commercial spaces, including restaurants and cafes, along with vehicular parking for passengers, inside the terminus.

Segregation of outstation and local train passenger movements with the help of interconnecting decks has also been planned. Shifting of harbour railway platforms to P D’Mello entrance of the terminus will be undertaken as part of the redevelopment.

Meanwhile, Danve travelled by a local train on Tuesday between CSMT and Dadar and inspected passenger amenities at Dadar and Matunga railway stations.