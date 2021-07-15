Rainfall intensity dips in Mumbai, temperatures to start rising

The city received 38mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on Wednesday, according to the automatic weather station in Santacruz -- which is representative of the entire city. This is down from 89.6mm recorded the day prior, indicating a slowdown in the intensity of showers.

South Mumbai recorded 52mm of rainfall through the last 24 hours, according to the Colaba weather station (down from 111.2mm recorded the day prior). As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places” is likely over the next few hours.

“The entire MMR and also Thane regions have seen some reduction in rainfall. Across the area, monitoring stations have recorded between 20 to 50mm of rain. There were no particularly heavy spells at night,” said a spokesperson for IMD’s regional meteorological centre in Mumbai.

The city is expected to receive moderate rainfall during the day on Thursday. Mumbai has been placed under a yellow category storm warning on Thursday and Friday, and green category alert on Saturday and Sunday.

Until 8:30am on Thursday, Mumbai had received a total of 1291.8 mm of rain since June 1, which is about 48% in excess of the seasonal normal. In the past week itself, Mumbai received about 302mm of rain, which is 77% above the seasonal normal. A significant portion of the rainfall deficit for the first 14 days of July has been made up in the past week, though it is still -22% short of the normal for the period of 376mm, as per IMD’s rainfall information.

As per official forecasts, the maximum temperature over the next five days is expected to rise to 32 degrees Celsius (up from 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday evening), and the minimum temperature will rise to 26 degrees Celsius -- up from 24.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.