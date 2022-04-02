Raj criticises cousin, asks his family to stop inferring in functioning of BMC
Mumbai Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who is desperate to survive in the political space, is trying to adopt the hardline Hindutva agenda.
During his annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, unsparing in his criticism of his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Raj said that the CM needs to stop his family members from interfering in the functioning of BMC.
In his speech, he demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and suggested that Madrasass be raided. “The loudspeakers on top of the mosques should be removed. This government needs to take the decision. If this is not done, then people should install speakers in front of these mosques and broadcast the Hanuman Chalisa at twice the volume,” said Raj. “I am not against anyone praying but you have no right to trouble us with these loudspeakers which start from 5:00 am onwards. Pray in your homes,” he added.
In addition, he called upon prime minister Narendra Modi to raid these madrasas. “Raid these Madrasas in the slums and see what you get. We don’t need Pakistan to attack us as these internal forces are a bigger threat. No one knows what is happening in these masjids,” he added. He said that people coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh are being patronised by India’s politicians. He further praised the BJP for returning to power in Uttar Pradesh.
Raj, whose political career is currently shaky, chose to abandon his ‘Son of the soil’ theme and embrace the Hindutva line. In 2020, after the drubbing in the assembly polls, he adopted a new saffron flag.
Raj taunted Uddhav, who asked the investigating agencies to arrest him instead of harassing his family members. “Tell your family members not to go to the BMC. The family looks after all the transactions in the BMC. I was served an ED notice but I faced it. They were served four months back. However, when ED started attaching properties, the chief minister woke up,” said Raj.
He recalled that Uddhav had betrayed the mandate of the people by aligning with his opponents. “Uddhav attained enlightenment once the results were out. During the campaign, Modi has been saying that Fadnavis will be the chief minister. Even Amit Shah seconded him but Uddhav didn’t say a word. He has betrayed the mandate of the people by aligning with the very people he opposed,” he added.
Raj also assailed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said that it was responsible for spreading hatred among various castes in Maharashtra. “This caste politics began with the birth of the NCP in 1999. They spread hate among various castes. Both NCP and their chief Sharad Pawar are responsible for this,” he added.
-
State education board to declare Class 12, 10 results in June
PUNE According to the state education board, results of class 12 will be declared around June 10 and class 10 thereafter. The higher secondary certificate or class 12 exam started on March 4 and will end on April 7. The secondary school certificate or class 10 examination started from March 15 and the last paper is on April 4. After the pandemic, this is the first time that the board is conducting the exams offline.
-
Teen booked for recording videos of home tutor sent for counselling
PUNE A police probe into the alleged involvement of a teenager in video filming his home tutor in the bathroom has revealed that excessive mobile usage and isolation during the two-year lockdown period had impacted his mental health. Police inspector Sangita Patil of Alankar police station who is the investigating officer in the case said that the 16-year-old boy was apprehended and handed over to the District Women and Child Welfare Committee for counselling.
-
100 panchayat members from J&K set to join AAP on April 8
Aam Aadmi Party's political ambitions in J&K are set to get a shot in the arm as more than 100 panchayat members from UT are likely to join the party in New Delhi before Arvind Kejriwal on April 8. Following AAP's landslide victory in Punjab, it has started making inroads in J&K, where panchayat members are the only elected representatives currently.
-
Chaitra Navratras: 23k devotees pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Day 1
Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' (a special prayer) marked the start of nine-day-long 'Chaitra Navratras' festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said that by 5pm on Saturday, 23,000 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum.
-
Delhi: Bridging learning gap top concern at school parent-teacher meet
Delhi government schools on Saturday conducted a mega Parent Teacher's Meeting a day after all schools in the Capital reopened for the new academic session in the physical-only mode for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio said that the pandemic-induced closure of schools had harmed education and adversely affected children's ability to think and understand. He added that teachers were working hard on bridging the learning gap.
