Raj Thackeray intensifies Hindutva pitch, Sena calls him ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’
Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray kick-started his party’s formal shift towards Hindutva and cleared the decks for a possible truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief was defiant on his demand that loudspeakers be pulled down from mosques. He warned that if these loudspeakers were not removed by 3 May, they would play the Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious structures. Further, the MNS chief also announced a rally at Aurangabad and a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
Shiv Sena derided Raj as a “neo-Hindu Owaisi” who was working on BJP’s agenda. It alleged that there was a plan to foment communal trouble in Maharashtra to claim that there was a breakdown of law and order and then impose the President’s rule.
Without naming Raj directly, Sena likened him to Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who is blamed by ‘secular’ parties for dividing their vote and thus indirectly helping the BJP.
Speaking to the media in Pune, Raj said he would visit Ram Temple at Ayodhya on 5 June and also hold a rally at Aurangabad on 1 May. He added that if the Muslims felt that “their religion or loudspeakers were greater than the law of the land, the Supreme Court and judicial system, then a tit-for-tat response was needed.”
Claiming that they did not want to disrupt the peace, Raj said they were not opposing Muslims praying, but the use of loudspeakers for it.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut charged that there was a plan to spark communal disturbances across Maharashtra and India.
“In Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP achieved a task through the AIMIM’s Owaisi, and in Maharashtra, they want to do this through the neo-Hindu Owaisi… There is a plot to use him to spark off riots in Maharashtra and escalate religious tensions,” he claimed.
“There is a plot to incite riots across the country. Constant attempts are underway to recreate what happened in Delhi, but they will not be successful,” added Raut.
“Attempts were made in Maharashtra yesterday to disturb the peace and stir tensions using the pretext of Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers,” he said, adding that the people and police showed patience and strength and did not allow this.
“In Maharashtra, it was the mission of the new Owaisi, the Hindu Owaisi to spark off riots in the name of Shri Ram and Hanuman, but we did not allow it,” Raut charged, not naming Raj directly.
Raut announced that Yuva Sena chief and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray will also visit Ayodhya. Notably, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has visited Ayodhya thrice in the recent past (November 2018, June 2019 and March 2020).
Aaditya said that his Ayodhya tour was not a political visit, but a devotional one and they would pray for the welfare of Maharashtra and the country. “We are boosting tourism there,” he said in jest when asked about his uncle Raj’s visit to Aurangabad. The environment minister said that the law and order situation in Maharashtra will not deteriorate.
Raut also questioned how attacks on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions had started taking place only now and alleged that this was being done with an eye on the elections in Gujarat and Karnataka.
“These attacks are politically sponsored so that the social atmosphere of the country is vitiated and Hindu-Muslim riots in the country take place… as issues like the surgical strikes and the (promise of a) Ram Temple (at Ayodhya) will not work,” he charged.
Raut asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “silent spectator” as there were riots in 10 states on Ram Navami and asked urged him to speak out.
The choice of Aurangabad for Raj’s rally is significant as the MNS is restricted to the Mumbai-Thane-Pune-Nashik belt. Aurangabad is a communally-sensitive city with a deep undertone of religious polarization in its politics. In the late 1980s, the Shiv Sena expanded out of Mumbai in the Marathwada region and Aurangabad using the growing tensions between the Hindus and Muslims. The Sena stronghold was however breached by Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that a meeting of chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states would be hosted in Mumbai. West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief had written to her counterparts in other states elaborating concerns on contemporary issues like activities of central investigating agencies and communal harmony. “This meeting will be hosted in Mumbai and we will invite people on behalf of Maharashtra,” he noted, stating that the decision was taken during a meeting between CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Reacting, BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said such meetings were in the past by leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Banerjee without evolving anything concrete. “Their politics is not for the welfare of their people but their selfish needs. They are not concerned with the sufferings of the people,” he added.
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
