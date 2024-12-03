MUMBAI: The Mulund police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl, who became pregnant and delivered a baby. Both the baby and the minor mother, whose parents are domestic workers, are currently admitted in a city hospital and are doing fine, according to the police. Raped 13-yr-old delivers baby

The incident came to light on November 29 when the girl complained of abdominal pain. Her family members initially ignored the matter, thinking it could possibly be related to something she ate. But, as her pain increased, she was rushed to a local hospital where the doctor revealed that she was seven months pregnant.

As the girl was a minor, the doctor reported the matter to the Mulund police station where an FIR was registered against unknown person/s. A police officer said that during investigation, the girl revealed that a man met her on a railway bridge in May, and luring her with the promise of money, took her to a secluded spot near the Mulund railway station, and raped her.

She also claimed that the accused had threatened her not to inform anyone about the incident. On further probing by women police officials, the minor revealed the names of three persons who lived in the Mulund area.

After recording her statement, the police traced the three men – a 50-year-old and two others in their early thirties, all residents of the same locality. The three had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl separately over a period of eight months, said a police inspector attached to the Mulund police station.

The accused have been charged with rape under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. They were produced before a magistrate court which remanded them in police custody.

“We are trying to find out if any other accused was involved in the crime. The girl comes from a very poor family,” the officer said.