Rashmi Shukla takes charge as Maharashtra DGP

MUMBAI: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla on Tuesday took charge as the new Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) becoming the first woman to do so. The 59-year-old IPS officer of the 1988 batch will get six months in the post before she retires in June 2024. IPS officer Rashmi Shukla of the 1988 batch took over as the first female Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Shukla took charge from the Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who was given additional charge of the post of DGP after Rajnish Sheth’s retirement. On January 4, the state government announced her selection for the top police post in the state of the three names recommended by the empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which were — Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Police Housing Corporation chief Sandeep Bishnoi.

During her interaction with the media after taking charge, Shukla said that law and order in Maharashtra have always been good, adding that she will give priority to issues like women’s safety, Cybercrimes, and narcotics.

She said the Maharashtra police will also pay more attention to reducing fatalities in road crashes across the state, and she would ensure that no injustice is caused to anyone during her tenure.

The UPSC, who initially raised questions about Shukla’s nomination, cleared her name in its meeting last Friday. Sources in state bureaucracy said that former DGP Rajnish Seth’s appointment as the chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission was cleared in October 2023 so that Shukla could be appointed as the DGP.

Shukla has served as Pune police commissioner, additional DG (traffic), inspector general (law and order), DIG (administration), SP in Nagpur and DCP in Solapur.

In 2021, her stint as the State Intelligence Department (SID) commissioner was controversial as the department allegedly tapped the telephones of top political leaders.

Shukla was booked for three criminal cases for snooping on political leaders, after which she opted for a central deputation and was posed as an additional DG of CRPF in Hyderabad. She later went on to become the Director General of Sashastra Sena Bal.