Realty firm’s director buys 3 flats in JVPD for nearly ₹100 crore
MUMBAI: Sujata Agarwal bought three apartments in JVPD for ₹98.58 crore, averaging ₹80,000 per sq ft, marking a significant real estate investment.
MUMBAI: The director of a real estate firm has purchased three apartments in the Juhu Vile Parle Development scheme area for nearly ₹100 crore, around ₹80,000 per sq ft. The purchaser is Sujata Agarwal of 9 Sky View Residences Pvt Ltd and the project is Rustomjee Elements in New D N Nagar area of JVPD scheme. Agarwal’s company is into investing in real estate assets.
The ready-to-move-in project has 3, 4 and 5 BHK residences. As per the documents accessed, Agarwal has bought three apartments for ₹98.58 crore. The three apartments are on the 14th and 15th floors of the building. The average per square foot price works out to around ₹80,000.
Property registration documents accessed through Zapkey.com, a proptech platform, showed that one of the three apartments on the 14th floor is of 7,610 sq ft and was purchased for ₹58.65 crore. Another flat on the 15th floor is of 2,397 sq ft and was purchased for ₹20.22 crore. The last apartment, on the 15th floor, measures 2,326 sq ft and was acquired for ₹19.71 crore.
For the three apartments, a stamp duty of ₹5.9 crore was paid, apart from the registration fee of ₹90,000. The agreements for all three apartments were registered on February 20.
In January, directors of the financial consulting firm, Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited, had purchased a luxury apartment in an under-construction building of Juhu-Lodha Avalon Tower for ₹106 crore. The deal had set a new record for this micromarket with per square foot rate touching ₹1,18,844.
