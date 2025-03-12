Menu Explore
Realty firm’s director buys 3 flats in JVPD for nearly 100 crore

ByAteeq Shaikh
Mar 12, 2025 10:06 AM IST

MUMBAI: Sujata Agarwal bought three apartments in JVPD for ₹98.58 crore, averaging ₹80,000 per sq ft, marking a significant real estate investment.

​MUMBAI: The director of a real estate firm has purchased three apartments in the Juhu Vile Parle Development scheme area for nearly 100 crore, around 80,000 per sq ft. The purchaser is Sujata Agarwal of 9 Sky View Residences Pvt Ltd and the project is Rustomjee Elements in New D N Nagar area of JVPD scheme. Agarwal’s company is into investing in real estate assets.

Realty firm’s director buys 3 flats in JVPD for nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore
Realty firm’s director buys 3 flats in JVPD for nearly 100 crore

The ready-to-move-in project has 3, 4 and 5 BHK residences. As per the documents accessed, Agarwal has bought three apartments for 98.58 crore. The three apartments are on the 14th and 15th floors of the building. The average per square foot price works out to around 80,000.

Property registration documents accessed through Zapkey.com, a proptech platform, showed that one of the three apartments on the 14th floor is of 7,610 sq ft and was purchased for 58.65 crore. Another flat on the 15th floor is of 2,397 sq ft and was purchased for 20.22 crore. The last apartment, on the 15th floor, measures 2,326 sq ft and was acquired for 19.71 crore.

For the three apartments, a stamp duty of 5.9 crore was paid, apart from the registration fee of 90,000. The agreements for all three apartments were registered on February 20.

In January, directors of the financial consulting firm, Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited, had purchased a luxury apartment in an under-construction building of Juhu-Lodha Avalon Tower for 106 crore. The deal had set a new record for this micromarket with per square foot rate touching 1,18,844.

