Himachal assembly monsoon session: BJP questions Congress govt over Sirmaur landslide that killed 3 labourers

The issue of the deaths of three people—caused by a debris collapse at a limestone quarry in Bagandhar, near Kamrau village in the Kafota subdivision of Sirmaur district, during heavy rains on August 18—was raised during the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday. Chauhan said that the accident is being investigated by the Union ministry of mines and the directorate general of mines safety. (HT Photo)

During a calling-attention motion, BJP MLA Bikram Singh questioned the government on whether mining operations were permitted during the rainy season, whether the necessary official clearances had been obtained, and what investigations and actions had been taken following the accident.

In response, industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that on August 18, a landslide caused a massive amount of quarry debris to fall onto labourers and vehicles owing to “hydraulic pressure”. Three people died after being buried under the debris; the victims included two Nepali labourers and a truck driver from Barwas village.

Chauhan clarified in the House that excavation work in quarries is prohibited during the rainy season. However, other approved activities—such as plantation drives and the construction of check dams—are permitted during this period. He explained that Section 22(3) of the Mines Act, 1952, had been invoked for the specific section of the quarry where the incident occurred. Consequently, no work was being carried out in that particular area.

According to the minister, regulations required the height of that section to be reduced, but heavy rainfall led to excessive water pressure building up in the upper strata of the land. This caused the upper section to collapse suddenly, sending debris cascading downwards.

Chauhan said that the accident is being investigated by the Union ministry of mines and the directorate general of mines safety. Additionally, the police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter. He said that the investigation would clarify the causes of the accident and the extent to which regulations were followed.

The MLA Singh pointed to the query whether the provisions of Section 22(3) had been violated at the mine. To which the minister replied that prima facie, there had been no violation of Section 22(3) and that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The minister added that the government is treating this incident seriously and that necessary precautions will be taken to prevent such occurrences in large mines in the future.