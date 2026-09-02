Who is Shakti Sharma? First woman to become non-medical Air Vice Marshal in Indian Air Force
AVM Sharma was first commissioned into the IAF's Education Branch in 1994. Since then, she has served across various postings and training establishments.
In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and defence forces, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma scripted history and became the first woman officer (non-medical) to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent).
As per a press release from the ministry of defence, AVM Sharma will bring immense experience to the post, having served across Training Establishments, Field Stations, Command Headquarters, and Air Headquarters.
Who is Shakti Sharma?
AVM Sharma was first commissioned into the IAF's Education Branch in 1994. Since then, she has served across various postings and training establishments. She was also the first woman Group Captain in the IAF outside the medical branch.
She has also worked to strengthen academic and institutional cooperation, owing to her key role in establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University.
Before creating history by the elevation to AVM, Sharma was also the first woman from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School. She served as the principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala.
Ministry of Defence reacts
“This landmark achievement marks a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the Indian Defence Forces. With over three decades of distinguished service, she continues to inspire generations to “Touch the Sky with Glory,” the ministry added.
Sharma's elevation to AVM marks a new phase for women in the armed forces who are not reaching senior levels after joining in the 1990s.
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