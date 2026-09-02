Who is Shakti Sharma? First woman to become non-medical Air Vice Marshal in Indian Air Force

In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and defence forces, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma scripted history and became the first woman officer (non-medical) to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent). Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma, left, assumes the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education), becoming the first woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Armed Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal or equivalent. (@IAF_MCC)

As per a press release from the ministry of defence, AVM Sharma will bring immense experience to the post, having served across Training Establishments, Field Stations, Command Headquarters, and Air Headquarters.

Who is Shakti Sharma? AVM Sharma was first commissioned into the IAF's Education Branch in 1994. Since then, she has served across various postings and training establishments. She was also the first woman Group Captain in the IAF outside the medical branch.

She has also worked to strengthen academic and institutional cooperation, owing to her key role in establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University.