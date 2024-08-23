Reassured by CM’s promises, MARD calls off strike

MUMBAI: On Thursday, the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) and BMC MARD called off their indefinite strike following their meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde. The nine-day strike, which began on August 13, was to demand justice for the resident doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College. HT Image

MARD was joined by the Maharashtra Association Of Bonded Resident Doctors, Association Of Medical Interns, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP). Supporting the IMA, the doctors of private hospitals also halted their services except for emergencies for 24 hours from August 17, 6 am to August 18, 6 am.

According to the press statement by MARD, Shinde asked for a comprehensive review of resident doctors’ security in government medical colleges and hospitals across the state and ordered police departments to provide essential training to security guards. “Senior police officers should be appointed as coordination officers for communicating with medical colleges,” he said, adding that security guards from the Maharashtra Security Force and ex-servicemen would be deputed to hospitals and medical hostels.

The chief minister also instructed the Public Works Department and BMC to acquire buildings on rent for hostels. A review should be taken to renovate the hostels, providing facilities like restrooms, CCTV, and electricity, he said.

The stipend of doctors was recently increased, but dues were not paid. When questioned, Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary of medical education, said that arrears of ₹450 crore were paid on Thursday. “The state will soon permit the medical education department to take hostels on rent for doctors in case of a shortage,” he said. “This issue will have to be brought before the state cabinet. The CM has directed the PWD to repair all hostels and has also permitted us to get all quarters repaired.”

A decision was taken in the meeting on the uniform working procedure for the safety of medical officers across the state, including crowd management, strict adherence to visiting hours and posting of notices regarding legal action in case of attacks on medical officers and healthcare staff. There was also a discussion on the amendments being pursued in the state’s 2010 law regarding attacks on medical officers. Shinde said that efforts were being made to implement the Central Protection Act.

Following these decisions taken by Shinde, representatives of both Central and BMC MARD declared that they would officially end the strike by participating in a blood donation camp on Friday. “Now that our safety has been prioritised and demands heard, we have decided to resume our duties from tomorrow,” said Dr Mayur Wakode, vice-president of BMC MARD.