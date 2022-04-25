Recite Chalisa anywhere but won’t tolerate bullying, says Uddhav
MUMBAI Breaking his silence on the Hanuman Chalisa row, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that he would welcome anyone to his house to chant the prayers, but won’t bow down to any kind of bullying.
Talking to reporters at a programme to launch the National Common Mobility Card, the chief minister said, “Reading Hanuman Chalisa is not a problem. You can come to my house and read it but we won’t tolerate bullying. If anyone resorts to dadagiri (bullying), we know how to do the same.”
An aggressive Thackeray also said that he would soon address a public rally and speak on the current situation.
Talking about people questioning his brand of Hindutva, he said, “I have learned Hindutva by visiting the shakas. Who was present when Babri Masjid was demolished or when the court ordered the construction of a Ram mandir at the Babri site? Shiv Sena has taught us Hindutva,” said Thackeray.
Further talking about ‘neo-Hindus’ in a veiled attack on his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Thackeray said, “Shiv Sena’s Hindutva is ‘Gadadhari’, while anything else is ‘Ghantadhari’. There are a few fake neo-Hindus who want to show off how saffron they can get.”
Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that few people were trying to disrupt the country’s peace. “There are few people working to disrupt the nature of the country. We celebrate all festivals but what is the point of reading Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree,” said Pawar.
Akhilesh warns of panic in UP over possible 4th wave of Covid
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that active Covid cases were rising in Uttar Pradesh and warned that there could be panic if the fourth wave hits the state, asserting that medical facilities were crumbling under the BJP government. Yadav alleged that the BJP government was proving to be more failure than ever on fronts of health, education, and law and order.
All state university exams to be held offline, says minister
Mumbai Putting an end to confusion amongst universities, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Monday clarified that all state university summer 2022 exams will be held offline. This decision was taken in a meeting held between Samant and vice chancellors of all state universities, where the officials unanimously agreed to go offline for all exams to be held between April and May 2022.
HC directs PMC to ensure tanker water supply in 23 merged villages
The Bombay High Court has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to supply water to 23 villages by tankers till further arrangements are in place. The order, issued by the court on April 20 and made available on Monday, directed that Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority be made party respondent in the case along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and PMC. Former corporator Dilip Vede Patil was the public representative from Bavdhan constituency in PMC.
UP: Property worth lakhs gutted in car showroom fire at Lucknow’s Matiyari
Property worth several lakhs was gutted when a fire broke out at a car showroom and service centre near Matiyari crossing on Faizabad road under Chinhat police limits here on Monday morning, said senior police officials. Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Qasim Abidi said the police and fire personnel were rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 11am.
Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital
The same donor also donated liver and kidney. The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur. A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. The transplant took place at the hospital's Deccan Gymkhana branch. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.
