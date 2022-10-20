Relief for Thackeray as Delhi HC dismisses Samata Party’s petition

Mumbai The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed Samata Party’s plea challenging election commission’s decision to allot ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) symbol to Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena faction for Andheri East bypoll slated for November 3.

While Shiv Sena the court’s decision comes as a relief for Shiv Sena, Samata Party chief Uday Mandal said that they are preparing for a long fight over the symbol.

“We are disappointed with the decision and thus will challenge it before a two-member bench of the high court. We are also convening an immediate virtual meeting of the national executive committee to discuss how to go ahead,” Mandal told Hindustan Times.

According to him, there are issues that need to be looked into in detail. “This is likely to be a long fight but we are prepared for it.”

After complaining to the election commission against the allotment of ‘flaming torch’ symbol to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Samata Party approached the high court demanding stay on the use of their party election symbol (flaming torch) by Shiv Sena on the grounds that it was reserved for them.

The election commission allotted flaming torch to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for Andheri East bypoll after Eknath Shinde-led faction’s claim on Shiv Sena and its election symbol (bow and arrow). The commission has freezed ‘bow and arrow’ until its final verdict on the dispute.

Shiv Sena believes that the BJP is helping Samata Party to create hurdles for them. “It was allotted to us as a free symbol by the election commission as the party was derecognized in 2004. It is not the Samata Party but everyone knows who is behind them,” said Anil Desai, Shiv Sena leader MP.

When asked if it is BJP, he said who else it would be. “Going by the what is happening it appears no one else (other than BJP) is behind all this,” Desai told ABP Majha in Delhi. He also said that such tactics need to be stopped and it would be better if we can show the people how strong our democracy is.

Maharashtra BJP said they do not need to adopt such tactics. Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson, state BJP unit said, “Uddhav Thackeray and his faction is spotting BJP in every face. We have nothing to do with this. We are working for the people.”

Samata Party was derecognized by the election commission back in 2004 and thus lost its symbol — flaming torch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON