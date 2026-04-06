Remains of seaman killed in Oman attack brought to Mumbai

Mumbai: The mortal remains of seaman Dixit Solanki, 33, who died in a suspected missile or drone attack on oil tanker MT MKD Vyom in the Gulf of Oman on March 1, were brought to Mumbai early Sunday. Dixit Solanki, the deceased

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, carrying gasoline, was struck about five nautical miles off the Muscat coast on March 1, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The vessel, which departed Europe on February 8, was en route to Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia when an explosion occurred in its engine room following the attack.

Police said handover formalities were completed swiftly. “The process took barely 10 minutes, after which the family left with the body,” an officer said.

Originally from Ghogla in Diu, Solanki lived with his family in Kandivli (West). His father, Amritlal Solanki, a former seaman, approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, and V Ships India Pvt. Ltd, which manages the vessel MT MKD Vyom, for the repatriation of his son’s remains. Advocate Datish Talekar, representing the family, said the body was brought back following their efforts.

However, a senior officer of the shipping ministry said the family wanted a DNA test to confirm the identity, which is being carried out in the J J Hospital morgue.

The family has raised concerns over the documentation provided. They sought written confirmation of the post-mortem and DNA identification, claiming these were not furnished. “The last rites have not been performed as the family is awaiting proper documentation confirming the identity,” a police officer from Charkop police station said.

Repeated attempts to contact Amritlal Solanki for comment went unanswered.

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