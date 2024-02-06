Resident docs to strike for Feb 7

Mumbai: Resident doctors will go on a state-wide strike beginning February 7, after the state medical education department failed to fulfil their demands, which included better hotel facility and timely payment of stipends. This was revealed by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Monday. HT Image

“We met the state medical education minister, medical education commissioner along with the joint secretary of the finance department, representatives of finance and accounts departments in Mantralaya today. We explained our demands to the minister, who said our issues will be resolved. However, despite explaining that resident doctors of Maharashtra have repeatedly been given only verbal assurances since the last one year, neither any concrete solution was provided nor any timeline specified for our issues to be resolved,” said Abhijit Helge, president, Central MARD.

He said due to repeated and inconclusive nature of the outcome of the meeting, resident doctors of the state have unanimously decided to stand firm on their decision to go on a pan-Maharashtra indefinite strike starting February 7, 5pm.

“As responsible citizens and doctors, we are apologising for patient care being hampered during the strike. Hence, all emergency services will remain functional,” he said.