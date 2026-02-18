Thane: Two days after a fire broke out in the parking lot of a residential building that gutted 29 two-wheelers and injured five residents, police’s investigation has revealed that a resident of the building threw something in the garbage bin, triggering the blaze. The accused was produced before a Kalyan court on Tuesday, which remanded him in police custody for two days. Resident held for causing fire in Dombivli building that gutted 29 two-wheelers

According to the fire brigade, the blaze erupted around 4.15 am on Sunday in the parking area of Raja Apartment near Jai Bharat School in Dombivli East. 29 two-wheelers parked in the basement were completely gutted in the fire. No fatalities were reported. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, though cooling operations continued for a couple of hours.

Residents said smoke was first noticed rising from the basement, and within minutes, thick fumes engulfed the building. Many occupants, who were asleep at the time, woke up in panic and rushed downstairs. Some sustained minor injuries while evacuating through the staircase.

The injured were identified as Suman Rawat, 44, Saurabh Rawat, 19, Garv Rawat, 21, Geeta Sawant, 45, and Radheshyam Yadav, 28. They were admitted to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli West. Sawant and Yadav were discharged after primary treatment, while the three members of the Rawat family remain under medical care. One of the injured reportedly fractured his hand after jumping from the first floor.

The police’s investigation has revealed that a resident, Lavesh Parate, allegedly threw an object into a garbage bin in the parking area. Within moments, flames erupted from the spot and rapidly spread across the basement, engulfing 29 two-wheelers.

Assistant commissioner of police Suhas Hemade said the incident was initially believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit. “Upon examining the CCTV footage, we observed the accused throwing an object into a garbage bin, after which the fire broke out and spread rapidly. He has been arrested and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and whether there was any prior enmity. We are also examining what substance or object was thrown that led to such an instant blaze,” he said.