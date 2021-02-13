Residents demand cemetery to bury dead animals, birds in Kalyan-Dombivli

Animal lovers in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli have demanded a cemetery for the burial of dead animals and birds in the city limits.

Mahesh Bankar, animal activist, has written to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief recently demanding a crematorium or a cemetery for animals and birds as usually they are dumped anywhere across the city.

“People have no place to bury their pets. Even those animals found dead on the roads have no cemeteries. During the bird flu, there was no specific space for the birds to be buried,” said Bankar.

President of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), Pawan Sharma, said, “There has been demand to have a burial ground or cremation space for animals and birds. However, none of the civic bodies has taken initiative for this. There is no proper way for burying or cremating the animals and birds. There should also be a way to trace the owner of a pet or farm animal in case an animal is found dead. No such measures are taken, which is why the dead animals and birds land up in dumping grounds or are buried in any random place.”

Suhar Pawar, secretary, Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue Found (WARR) Foundation, added, “The KDMC does not have any data on how many pet dogs or birds are there in its limits. This is the basic requirement when it comes to developing a cemetery or crematorium for pets. Again, the stray dogs are usually dumped in dust bins and then they land up in the dumping grounds. The rag pickers there set them ablaze, which is a wrong practice.”

In 2019, several cows were found dead in a farm along the road parallel to Titwala-Ambivli railway track and they were left in the farm. This had led to foul smell in the area for more than a month and residents had even raised a complaint.

Anagha Mohite, 39, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (W) said, “There was no registration required with the civic body when we adopted a puppy five years back. One of my friends, who lost her pet, faced difficulty in finding a place to bury it. Also, she did not receive any guidance from the corporation.”

Ramdas Kokare, deputy commissioner of KDMC, said, “Earlier, the dead animals were simply thrown into the dumping ground. However, now we have started burying the animals at the ground. Once the Adharwadi dump yard is cleared, we will have to find a designated place for the burial of animals and birds, which will be done simultaneously. The recent bird flu has raised the need to have a specific space for animals and birds and we are working on it.”